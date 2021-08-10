A-level results day: Students celebrate at The Hemel Hempstead School

Sixth-formers at The Hemel Hempstead School were celebrating this morning (Tuesday) as they received their A-level results.

Grades have been determined by teachers after summer exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Headteacher Neil Hassell praised students for their hard work over the last two years.

Happy students Joe Gallagher, Kai Gordon, Joe Harding and Ben Skipp collect their results, leavers hoodies and year books (C) The Hemel Hempstead School

He said: "We are very pleased that despite all the challenges of the last two years our students have done just as well as they have done in previous years.

"They have earned the grades they have received today through all the hard work, study and learning they have done since starting their courses in September 2019.

"Today's great results will open doors for them to the very best universities, apprenticeships, careers and adventures.