GCSE results: Longdean students celebrate their results in Hemel Hempstead

Students at Longdean School in Hemel Hempstead are celebrating their GCSE results today (Thursday, August 12).

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, as with 2021, pupils have not sat exams. This year, teachers have been given the responsibility to award grades.

Teachers will have used evidence like class work, homework, coursework and in-class tests to provide grades for pupils.

Longdean students celebrate their GCSE results (C) Longdean School

The school has highlighted some students who have done amazingly well:

> Hanying Hong – 7 grade 9’s and 3 grade 8’s

> Ansali Vasanthakumar – 4 grade 9’s and 7 grade 8’s

> Daniel Lane – 7 grade 9’s and 4 grade 8’s.

Headteacher Graham Cunningham said: "We are extremely proud of the achievements of our Year 11 students and the results they have achieved today.

"Throughout their time at Longdean we have always challenged and supported them to become the best they can be.

"This is in terms of both qualifications and also becoming good people who contribute to the communities around them.

"Their results today and the manner in which they have conducted themselves amidst the uncertainty of the last two years are evidence that they have achieved this goal.

"We wish each and everyone of them good luck and best wishes wherever they are going next.

"For many this will be a return to our Sixth Form but others will be taking up apprenticeships or a college place.