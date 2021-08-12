GCSE results: Kings Langley students celebrate their GCSE results

Students at Kings Langley School are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results today (Thursday, August 12).

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, as with 2021, pupils have not sat exams. This year, teachers have been given the responsibility to award grades.

Teachers will have used evidence like class work, homework, coursework and in-class tests to provide grades for pupils.

Kings Langley students celebrate their GCSE results (C) Kings Langley School

The highest GCSE grade in England is now a 9 and the lowest is a 1.

Headteacher David Fisher students, teachers and support staff for their work during extraordinary times.

He said: "As with A level results day on Tuesday and today for GCSE they are a rite of passage for young people, and we were delighted today to celebrate with our young people on their many successes.

"Of course, we have students achieving 9s across the board and we are delighted to see a record number of students joining or Sixth Form for September 2021.

"Every student opening their results today, at Kings Langley School, across Dacorum, or across the country should be incredibly proud of themselves for the hard work, dedication, resilience, and strength of character they have shown in the most extraordinary times.

"So too should the teachers and support staff who have guided, supported, and encouraged them through an unprecedented period of change in education.

"The education profession has worked tirelessly to support the awarding of grades and I praise and congratulate all those who work in education for their efforts over the pandemic."