GCSE Results Day 2025 - Laureate Academy

By Asma Hayat
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2025, 12:09 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 12:16 BST
Harsiyanplaceholder image
Harsiyan
Today saw another celebration of great GCSE results for Laureate Academy’s students. For the second year running, students achieved the highest GCSE grades in the school’s history. More students achieved a 5+ on average across their subjects than in any previous year.

“Today marks a brilliant milestone for our students as they get to celebrate their hard work,” said Ruthie Jacobs, Principal of Laureate Academy.

Subject highlights

This year’s results saw strong grades and vast improvements across a wide range of subjects, particularly for our highest achieving students:

Oluwabukunmi and Amandaplaceholder image
Oluwabukunmi and Amanda
  • Triple Science results were exceptional. 90% of Biology and Physics students achieved a 5+ and over half of Triple Science students achieved a 7+ in all three subjects.
  • Twice as many students achieved a Grade 7 or above in Maths and English than ever before
  • French and German results increased significantly at 7+ with 25% of students getting a 7+
  • 43% of Music students achieved a 7+ grade
  • Geography results were a huge strength, with nearly 1/3 of students achieving a 7+
  • Over 50% of computing students achieved a 7+ grade
  • 100% of students achieved a 5+ in Latin and 87% achieved a 7+
  • Results increased significantly in Ancient History, Humanities and RS at both 4+ and 5+

“These results truly demonstrate the success that occurs when students’ high aspirations are combined with effort and hard work,” added Ms Jacobs.

Good News

The Academy also saw other types of successes. One student, Narges, joined the school in Year 11 from abroad but worked with real focus and made rapid progress, achieving a 5+ in everything including a 7-6 in Science. Another student, Mansi, also joined Laureate in Year 11 from overseas with English as an additional language. Despite this barrier, she showed great determination and resilience, passing English and Maths - a remarkable achievement.

Pupils celebrated record-breaking results.placeholder image
Pupils celebrated record-breaking results.

Outstanding achievement

Amanda – 9,9,9,9,9,9,9,9,9,9

Tiara – 9,9,9,9,9,9,9,9,Distinction,8,6

Oluwabukunmi – 9,9,9,9,9,9,9,8,8

Robbie celebrates his fantastic sweep of results.placeholder image
Robbie celebrates his fantastic sweep of results.

Gardenia – 9,9,9,9,9,8,8,8,8,8

Harsiyan – 9,9,9,9,9,8,8,7,7,6

Robbie – 9,98,8,8,8,7,7,6,6

