GCSE results day 2024: Calling on Hertfordshire schools to share their success stories

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In just two days thousands of students across Hertfordshire will be receiving their long-awaited GCSE results on Thursday (22 August).

Schools are welcome to send us a summary of their results for us to publish in The Hemel Hempstead Gazette.

Articles and pictures from results day should be sent to our dedicated online portal, which can be accessed online here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GCSEs are now marked with a score between 9 to 1, with 9 being the highest grade. The lowest pass grade is 4,which is directly equivalent to a grade C in the old number grading system. Under 4 represents a fail.

Tring School sent its results to The Hemel Hempstead Gazette last year

This year exam boards have been told to grade three subjects 'more generously' by Ofqual, the government’s qualifications regulator.

The subjects are computer science, French and German but the adjustments will have a “small impact” on pupils’ results, says Ofqual.

And the regulator is still expecting this year’s overall GCSE results to be similar to last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students who believe they have received the wrong grade can enter an application process. An appeal needs to be sent directly to the exams board that marked them, this will either be AQA, OCR, Pearson or WJEC Eduqas for students in England.

Before making an appeal students and their parents should contact a school representative, usually a career counsellor or member of the senior leadership team. They can give you advice on your next steps, and whether it’s worth asking for a review of your grades.

If you would like to push ahead, the school will need to go to the relevant exam board and ask for the marking of your exam to be reviewed.