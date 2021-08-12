GCSE results: Ashlyns students celebrate their results in Berkhamsted

There were plenty of beaming smiles at Ashlyns School in Berkhamsted this morning (Thursday, August 12), as Year 11 students opened their results envelopes.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, as with 2021, pupils have not sat exams. This year, teachers have been given the responsibility to award grades.

Teachers will have used evidence like class work, homework, coursework and in-class tests to provide grades for pupils.

Ashlyns students celebrate their results in Berkhamsted

"Their determination to succeed has rightly been acknowledged in their results - every grade achieved at whatever level represents a success story for these students and it has been a pleasure to celebrate with them today.