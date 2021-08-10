A-level results day: Ashlyns students celebrate 'outstanding' success in Berkhamsted

Ashlyns students were celebrating some outstanding achievements once again today (Tuesday), with the overwhelming majority of students moving on to their chosen degree courses and

universities.

Grades have been determined by teachers after summer exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ashlyns students celebrate 'outstanding' success in Berkhamsted

Headteacher James Shapland watched the celebrations at Ashlyns School, in Berkhamsted.

He said: "We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted 18 months.

"These young people leave us as adults embarking upon the next exciting stage of their personal journeys in life, having adapted and risen admirably to the challenges posed by the

pandemic.

Ashlyns School

"They should know that their outstanding results truly reflect their hard work, stoicism, resilience and determination - attributes that will serve them well in the future.

"Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are able to progress onto their next steps in education and /or employment and I would like to thank our whole school community for the way in which they ensured that learning and success could continue to be recognised in 2021.