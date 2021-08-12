GCSE results: Adeyfield students celebrate 'fantastic' results in Hemel Hempstead

Students at The Adeyfield Academy are celebrating today (Thursday, August 12) after receiving their GCSE results.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, as with 2021, pupils have not sat exams. This year, teachers have been given the responsibility to award grades.

Teachers will have used evidence like class work, homework, coursework and in-class tests to provide grades for pupils.

Overall attainment at the school in Hemel Hempstead has continued to rise with more students achieving top grades.

The highest GCSE grade in England is now a 9 and the lowest is a 1.

"In terms of individual success, particular congratulations go to some of our highest achievers including Melissa Luckhurst who achieved 5 GCSEs at Grade 9 (English Literature and Language, Art, History, Citizenship) and 3 at Grade 8 (Maths and Combined Science) and Jess Sims, who achieved GCSE Grade 9 in Maths, a Distinction* in Business and a further 3 GCSEs at Grade 8 (Citizenship and Combined Science).

"A total of 65 per cent of students achieved a grade 4 in English and Maths continuing the upward year-on-year trend for Standard Basics.

"Furthermore we have more than doubled the number of students achieving grade 5 in both English and Maths over the last few years, which is testament to the dedication of our staff and students.

"Other subjects celebrating fantastic results include Child Development, History, Sport and Hospitality.

"I am extremely proud of our students’ achievements and have been impressed by their determination, diligence and excellent approach to learning that they have displayed.

"As well as thanking students for their efforts, I would like to thank my dedicated and hard- working staff who have done so much to support our students, in particular Mrs Walker who has provided guidance and support throughout their time with us. I would also like to extend my thanks to parents for their continued support.

"I feel privileged to be at the helm of this wonderful school. As we look forward to the new academic year, I am equally excited by future developments, improvements and plans underway for the school.

"There is so much potential here at The Adeyfield Academy and we are committed to building every opportunity to ensure that our students meet their full potential.

"Our Sixth Form provides a wonderful opportunity for students to truly fulfil their potential in a vibrant and aspirational community and we look forward to supporting those that are returning to us.