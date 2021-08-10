A-level results day: Adeyfield students celebrate A-level success in Hemel Hempstead

Students at The Adeyfield Academy in Hemel Hempstead are celebrating today (Tuesday) as they receive their A-level results.

Grades have been determined by teachers after summer exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Principal Dawn Mason congratulated students and said that over 50 per cent of students received A*-A grades.

Adeyfield students celebrate A-level success (C) The Adeyfield Academy

She said: "Our young people have once again proven what resilient and determined members of our local community they are, by producing another year of growth for our Key Stage 5 results.

"Despite the interruptions to their learning they have continued to work tirelessly to ensure that they are achieving and exceeding the limitless aspirations they set for themselves.

"This has been reflected in some of our best results for Key Stage 5 in some time, and shows the impact our high quality teaching is having across the school.

"Some statistics worth sharing as a sign of our students success for A-Levels are: A*-A = 56 per cent; A*-B = 68 per cent; A*-C = 92 per cent.

"There are a number of individuals that should be personally named and congratulated due to their huge achievements, both Joel Rowlands and Chloe Edwards secured 3 A*’s with Aneela Aslam securing 2 A*, B and an A in EPQ.

"All of the above signpost another year of academic growth for our young learners.

"As Principal, I would like to take this opportunity to say a huge congratulations to all our fantastic Year 13 students; as well as the staff and parents behind the scenes.

"In particular, I would like to give a huge thank you to Miss Gare to whom has gone above and beyond to help secure bright and purposeful futures for our young people.