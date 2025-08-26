From courtrooms to SIM spaces – experience real-world learning at Bedfordshire through Clearing

With Clearing in full swing, the University of Bedfordshire is still open for prospective students to secure their place at a career-focused university equipped with modern facilities designed to prepare graduates for the world of work.

A number of courses remain open for applications, with opportunities throughout Nursing, Media, Sport, and Business.

For more information and to apply through Clearing, call the hotline on 0300 3300 073 or visit www.beds.ac.uk/clearing today.

As part of its commitment to Career-Powered Education, the University boasts several state-of-the-art and industry standard facilities available to help students hone and practice their skills in a safe and supportive environment.

Law courts at the University of Bedfordshire

Students looking to study courses including Adult Nursing, Midwifery, and Social Work have access to the University’s ‘SIM Street’, a unique immersive training hub at the Luton campus. The simulation spaces replicate real-world health and social care environments, with facilities including a hospital ward, operating theatre, nursing home bedroom, police custody suite, and fully furnished flats.

Beyond health and social sciences, Bedfordshire offers cutting-edge facilities across other courses. Sport and Exercise Science students benefit from specialist labs, including a strength & conditioning suite and environmental chamber designed to test physical performance under different conditions; and students pursuing creative pathways such as Media Production can make use of the University’s industry-standard radio studios and a professional TV studio.

Meanwhile, aspiring lawyers can sharpen their skills in a modern Moot Court, which uses digital technology to replicate a real courtroom environment where students can practise proceedings.

Bedfordshire’s broad range of Business courses also come with strong links with industry and access to entrepreneurial support, giving graduates the confidence to succeed in today’s competitive job market.

Physiotherapy at the University of Bedfordshire

In addition to expert support and flexible study options, the University of Bedfordshire also offers a number of scholarships worth up to £2,500 per year, designed to support students throughout their studies. Click here for more information on available scholarships.

For more information about the Clearing process and to speak to the team, call the Clearing hotline on 0300 3300 073 or apply online today!