Nine targeted support systems for youngsters with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) could be created in mainstream schools.

Hertfordshire County Council agreed to look into the plans - which aim to support children with autism, social communication disorders and other condition - at a meeting on Monday (May 23).

Councillor Terry Douris said: “SEND is really important to us and we are committed to investing in this area to support children, young people and their parents.”

The county council is to consider proposals for primary specialist resource provisions (SRPs) in Hertfordshire

At the meeting councillors heard that many children with developmental language disorder and severe speech motor disorders are being supported by Speech, Language and Communication Needs (SLCN) bases attached to mainstream schools in the county.

Creating SRPs at mainstream schools is said to allow pupils with autism, social communication disorders and other condition to access a mainstream curriculum - balanced with a safe space to be in.

Councillor Terry Douris, Cabinet Member for Education and Lifelong Learning, said: “We want all children and young people, whatever their need, to be able to attend a good school that helps them thrive while providing the support that they need.

He added: “These SRPs will be created as centres of excellence and will work alongside the already-approved four SRPs which will open in our secondary schools this year and next.”