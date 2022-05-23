Boxmoor Scarecrow Festival returns this July for its annual trail and has expanded the entrants to people across Boxmoor for this year’s event.

For people living within 1km of Boxmoor Primary School, they can make and display a scarecrow in their homes. For people who live further afield, the festival will display the creations on the school grounds.

The entry fee is £5 and all scarecrows will feature on the trail map on July 2 and 3.

Boxmoor Primary School’s Parent-Teacher Association have created the festival with Clair Sears and Emma Judd running this event.

Clair said: “Following a hugely successful event in 2021 we have decided again to put on the Boxmoor Scarecrow Festival and Trail to raise money for Boxmoor Primary School.”

Emma added: “It was so lovely to see people from the local area, the wider town and from further afield coming to Boxmoor last July to enjoy the many wonderful and creative scarecrows on display. This year the event runs on 2nd and 3rd July and we're inviting non-school families to participate in showing a scarecrow.”

Last year’s festival saw scarecrows made from recycled materials, wedding attire and a Minion bucket. The winner from 2021 was a scarecrow of Freddie Mercury.

All money from the event will go to Boxmoor Primary School PTA.