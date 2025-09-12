Council accused of ‘bureaucracy’ over two-year delay to Breakspeare School build

Breakspeare School was set to move to a new site in Croxley Green next year but the timeline has been pushed to summer 2028 v.1

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A two-year delay to a school rebuild project due to underground chalk dissolution was slammed as “bureaucracy” by a county councillor, as she challenged officers over progress on building works.

Herts County Council has pushed back its timeline to relocate Breakspeare School in Abbots Langley to its approved new site in The Durrants, Croxley Green, by two years. The special needs school, which is rated “Outstanding” by Ofsted, is set to increase its capacity from 97 pupils to 210.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although approval was given by the development control committee in October last year, groundworks uncovered “the presence and scale of significant chalk dissolution” at the Durrants site, which required further investigation.

Breakspeare School in Abbots Langley. Photo: Google Maps Street View

A report stated: “Officers have sought the professional opinion of consultants who estimate that to complete the required re-design works for site mitigation would result in a targeted opening date of late summer 2028, which was previously planned for spring 2026.”

Two Tory councillors yesterday demanded action over the delayed relocation of the special needs school, which they dubbed Hertfordshire’s “jewel in the crown”, as they tabled a motion to the Education, SEND and Inclusion committee on Thursday, September 11.

Cllr Ralph Muncer, Conservative member for Knebworth and Codicote, who led the motion, told the meeting that the delays were “incredibly concerning, not least for the 113 families who would have benefited from these places”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Paula Hiscocks, who seconded the motion, said the “discovery of chalk-related ground issues” at the relocation site “is not ideal but it is not unusual”, adding: “Chalk is a known and common geological feature across Three Rivers.”

She referred to the presence of three chalk streams which give the district its name, plus multiple local builds on chalk sites, such as HS2 and Maple Cross developments.

Cllr Hiscocks said: “So I’m asking, why has this come as such a surprise to our planners and construction team? It was actually confirmed in April 2024. While this does present some engineering challenges, it is something our construction team and planners must achieve.

“If we halted every important infrastructure project at the first sign of a technical challenge, we’d never build anything. We must lead this with courage and absolute purpose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I cannot understand why a delay of over two years is needed and I really challenge this. Let us not lose sight of the bigger picture. Breakspeare’s current site, which I recently visited, is totally outdated and overcrowded…

“We must act now and challenge this time frame vigorously.

“Delaying this build for bureaucracy will only mean further strain on our pupils, staff and services.”

In response to the proposed motion, Kate Leahy, the council’s head of school planning, said officers were “absolutely in agreement that we need to move forward” .

Ms Leahy referred to the cabinet’s agreement of extra capital funding in July, “in order to ensure that this project can proceed at pace” and “that we can assure ourselves we have a building on this site which will absolutely mitigate the chalk which has been found underneath the school site”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I won’t comment on all the technical details, but obviously, as a county council, we absolutely have to assure ourselves that what we will be building will be safe and will be fit for purpose for those children and young people.

“The report sets out in detail the timeline we’ve been through in order to get that reassurance, and also the risks and mitigations as we see them moving forward.

“I understand and am reassured by my designing capital delivery colleagues that the programme that has been set forward is reasonable and will also allow us to ensure that those mitigations, including the necessary ground remediation works, will be undertaken in full.

“So, thank you for the motion, and I accept that the delays are unfortunate, but I have been reassured that the risk-based approach, in order to understand the full extent of the ground conditions, was necessary and absolutely done in accordance with our professional consultants’ advice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In July this year, the new Liberal Democrat-led administration of Hertfordshire County Council gave approval for extra capital to allow the scheme to go ahead, although the precise amount of extra capital has not been published in order not to “hamper” contract negotiations.

The proposed motion by Cllrs Muncer and Hiscocks notes “the great strides” of the previous Tory administration in delivering over 800 special school places for pupils over the past five years. It states: “Breakspeare School, rated outstanding by Ofsted, is the jewel in the crown and with its increase of an additional 100 places is vital in keeping the waiting list for special places to a minimum. This Panel demands that any delays be explained and to reconfirm its commitment and grip to the timetable to get on with this vital agreed expansion.”

Cllr Muncer told the meeting: “I suppose the reason for this motion is to ensure that, actually, this panel, and the council more widely, is looking into this matter with greater scrutiny because, as colleagues will note from the risk register, risks pertaining to this project are significant.

“So, just a number of questions, I suppose for the officers and potentially an assurance from the executive. So the first question is, this project has been delayed now by over two years. What are the costs of this delay to the county council? That is certainly something which is in the public interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What steps are being taken to ensure that the costs don’t spiral out of control on this project? And can we have an assurance from the executive member that this school will open at the very latest in summer 2028.”

Referring to these questions, Cllr Mark Watkin, chairman of the committee, said: “The cost on the requirement of additional funds has been thoroughly researched and gone through cabinet.

“I really don’t think we need to spend time revisiting that comment because the cabinet has made a decision, and an explanation for the cost was clearly laid out there. I’d much rather look at how, looking forward, it’s going to take approximately two years. I think Paula has raised a very good point. Forgive me, I just don’t want to re-run a debate we’ve already had in another chamber.”

But Cllr Muncer asked: “Is there any reason as to why the costs of this delay to the taxpayer are unable to be produced in the public domain?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Leahy responded that the cabinet had “an extensive and lengthy” Part 2 debate, in which the press and public are excluded from observing commercially sensitive financial discussions.

She said: “I’m happy to take advice on whether or not we can bring out specifics in relation to the different elements of these costs, but certainly, as a panel, you have been well-versed in terms of the costs of that delay.

“Obviously, the implications of the chalk solutions under the site are a key driver in terms of the cost increase on this project… What the extensive ground condition surveys have allowed us to do, is to ensure what we brought forward to panel in July and on to cabinet, was a really comprehensive look at what the ground conditions are and actually what we think, according to professional consultants, we need to do to reassure ourselves as a county council… that we have a project we can take forward taking account of those risks.”

As the debate opened up into the rest of the council chamber, Cllr Chris Lloyd questioned the access routes to the site, while Cllr Penelope Hill suggested queries about the project could be directed to the Overview and Scrutiny Committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Hillary Skoczylas, vice-chair of the committee, said: “I can only talk about where we are now, and a lot of the delays were under the previous administration.

“What I can reassure you as the new administration, I think you can clearly see in the paper how quickly we have moved on this and how this has been a top priority since it came to the panel in July.”

Cllr Muncer again pressed for an assurance that the project would be delivered by summer 2028, but Cllr Watkins said he was not prepared to do this. The motion was defeated with four votes in favour and five against.