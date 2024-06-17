Code Ninjas Club in Hemel hosts tech-tacular free coding session for local kids

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This weekend, Code Ninjas Hemel, led by owners Robin Theakston and Charlie Gunn, set the local tech scene ablaze with an exciting free coding and STEM session at the new Code Ninjas Dojo in Marlowes Shopping Centre.

Drawing young tech enthusiasts from the area, the event provided a sneak peek into the world of the Code Ninjas curriculum, offering a tantalising glimpse of the benefits awaiting those who embark on the Code Ninjas Learning Journey. The year-round programme developed in partnership with Microsoft® is flexible, with kids able to join at any time of the year.

The dynamic duo behind Code Ninjas Hemel, along with the rest of the team, orchestrated the session to illustrate how computational thinking is shaping the futures of kids in the digital age through immersive coding and STEM activities. The free 90-minute session provided kids aged seven and above with a hands-on experience of designing and building a video game in Microsoft® MakeCode.

“Hosting this free event is an awesome way to showcase the whole host of benefits Code Ninjas brings to the young minds in our community,” said Robin. “The event was a blast, and the Code Ninjas Hemel team is thrilled to have welcomed new faces to our centre. It provided them with the opportunity to experience first-hand how we guide our ninjas in mastering coding languages, game development, robotics and much more – skills that are needed more than ever in today’s ever evolving tech world.”

Ninjas and The Mayor of Dacorum at the Free Session in the New Code Ninjas Dojo in Hemel

Code Ninjas Hemel equips kids with vital computer science skills while fostering creativity, resilience and problem-solving abilities. The event was guided by a team of expert instructors, known as Senseis, who led participants through coding their own games, with attendees creating their very own versions of Space Invaders which they could then remix and play at home.

Mayor of Dacorum Cllr. Brenda Link, who attended the event, expressed her support for initiatives like Code Ninjas in the community, saying, “Witnessing the incredible enthusiasm and participation of the children from Hemel at this fantastic event was truly inspiring. Robin and Charlie’s commitment to our community, evident in the free session they hosted, speaks volumes about their passion for fostering a generation well-prepared for the digital future ahead. Hemel is fortunate to have such dedicated individuals contributing to the growth and empowerment of today’s young people.”

For the kids who attended, the event certainly did not disappoint, “I had so much fun at Code Ninjas! Learning to code was way cooler than I thought. Making my own game was awesome and my Space Invaders game is epic. The instructors were really helpful and made everything easy to understand. Can’t wait to come back for more!”

A sentiment echoed by the parents, with one parent saying, “The atmosphere during the event was buzzing and the Senseis did such a great job of making the learning experience both educational and enjoyable. I’m thrilled to have discovered such a fantastic place for my child to learn and grow - we’re looking forward to more Code Ninjas adventures in the future!”

Coding a Unique Space Invaders Game in Microsoft MakeCode

“As we wrap up this fantastic coding event, we can’t wait to see new faces join us throughout the rest of the year,” said Charlie. Our commitment is to ensure as many kids as possible in the community have access to the power of Computer Science and its transformative benefits.”