Ashtree Primary Academy pupils mark VE Day with music, history and community spirit

There was no shortage of bunting, singing or pride at Ashtree Primary Academy last Thursday, as the school came together to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a celebration full of colour and heart.

Pupils spent the morning learning about the significance of Victory in Europe Day, before enjoying a traditional picnic on the school field—complete with homemade decorations, packed lunches and a rousing rendition of We’ll Meet Again.

The event, which had been weeks in the making, involved the whole school. In the lead-up, pupils wrote letters inviting special guests, created paper Spitfire gliders, and learned about wartime life in Britain. On the day itself, they welcomed visitors including the Mayor of Stevenage, Kevin Bonavia, the former High Sheriff, and Kenny Arnold.

All three guests praised the children for their confidence, knowledge and warm welcome. One standout moment came when Year 2 pupil Anna led the entire school in song—earning her Ashtree’s Community Cup award for the week.

“It’s been fantastic to see the children so engaged, not just with the history, but with the meaning behind it,” said Principal Mrs Janes. “VE Day is about reflection, resilience and hope—values that really resonated with our pupils. We’re so proud of how they brought this to life.”

The celebration was part of a wider programme of learning across the school, with different year groups exploring everything from wartime coding to the Women’s Land Army. Staff described it as a “true team effort” that combined education with creativity and community spirit. For many children, it was a chance to learn about their country’s past in a way that felt personal and memorable. And for the adults in the room, it was a timely reminder of the power of young voices to carry old stories forward.