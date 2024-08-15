Adeyfield reports a "year of growth" for their 2023/24 A Level results

Student celebrating A* result

The Adeyfield Academy's students have once again proven what resilient and determined members of our local community they are, by producing another year of growth for their Key Stage 5 results.

They have continued to work tirelessly to ensure that they are achieving and exceeding the limitless aspirations they set for themselves. This shows the impact their high quality teaching is having across the school.

Some specific student successes include Charlie achieving A*A*A, Amy BBB, Ezra BCC and Rebekah DD*B. Charlie is going on to attend UCL and Amy Cardiff University.

All of the students successfully achieved their first choice university, which demonstrates their hard work and determination.

Ms D Mason, Principal writes, "I would like to take this opportunity to say a huge congratulations to all of our fantastic Year 13 students; as well as the staff and parents behind the scenes. All of which have gone above and beyond to help secure bright and purposeful futures for our young people. Well done everyone!"