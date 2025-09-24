Abbot’s Hill to extend co-educational provision into Senior School from September 2026

Independent day school, Abbot’s Hill, has announced its decision to extend co-educational provision into the senior school with the first boys being admitted in Year 7 from September 2026.

The decision follows the recent introduction of boys into the prep school earlier this month, alongside rising demand from families of boys who are interested in an Abbot’s Hill education. The transition to co-education will be a gradual process inviting admissions from boys at key entry points who will positively contribute to the school’s strong culture, values and ethos.

Sharon Schanschieff, Head at Abbot’s Hill School commented: “Since welcoming the first boys into our prep school this September we have already received a growing number of enquiries from families who are looking for a co-educational environment for their son.

"This has further reinforced our belief that this is the right step for our school. Moving towards co-education also offers many future benefits in terms of preserving the stability, values, warmth and individuality that makes Abbot’s Hill so special.”

With good capacity at the school for additional pupils, the school has already made adjustments to its facilities to ensure that both toilets and changing rooms for all genders are available. By gently increasing the population of the school, Abbot’s Hill will continue to invest further in its onsite facilities, while continuing to offer a rich array of academic subjects for children of all abilities.

“I am very excited to be leading Abbot’s Hill at this stage of its development, and I am confident that these changes will enrich our community and secure the school’s success in the years ahead,” added Ms Schanschieff.