Abbot’s Hill School celebrates best ever GCSE Results Day

Best ever GCSE results day for Abbot's Hill School

Students at independent day school, Abbot’s Hill, were all smiles this morning as they gathered in school to collect their much-anticipated GCSE results. The school is delighted to reveal that this year’s Year 11 cohort have achieved record-breaking results with 64% of its students achieving top grades (7-9) compared with the 23% national average, and 21% of all grades were grade 9. The total average GCSE grade across the entire year group being a grade 7.

Head at Abbot’s Hill School, Sharon Schanschieff, reflected on this year’s hardworking cohort, “We are so incredibly proud of our students. Today is a day of celebration and excitement for the future for our Year 11 cohort. It has been wonderful to see so many of them collecting their results in school this morning and to witness the inspiring peer support and camaraderie that such a day brings. Our students have secured amazing well-deserved grades, and they should be so proud of the focus and determination they have shown over recent months.”

Students at Abbot’s Hill will go on to study more than 30 different A level and/or BTEC subjects at more than 20 different institutions. Popular subjects include Maths, History, Biology, Sociology and Psychology. Students are moving onto a wide range of institutions for sixth form from independent schools to grammar schools and state sixth forms for further study including: St Albans School, Berkhamsted, Aldenham, St Columba's, Beaumont, Sandringham, St George's, Roundwood School and Chesham Grammar.

Stand-out Year 11 students at Abbot’s Hill include Charlotte who secured nine grade 9’s and will move onto St Albans School sixth form to study Biology, Chemistry, Maths and Philosophy with plans to study Medicine at university. Nife achieved an average grade 8.8 score and is going to London Academy of Excellence to study Computing, Maths and Photography. Nife is also talented athlete who has balanced her academic studies with playing football for Tottenham Ladies’ U21s. India also secured an average grade 8.8 across all subjects and will be going to St George’s to study Maths, Further Maths, Biology and Chemistry, again planning to study Medicine in the future.

Students delighted with GCSE results

Abbot’s Hill is also immensely proud of its Value Add score, which shows the journey students make since joining the school in Year 7. Imogen exceeded her predicted grades by an average of four grades per subject, and 30% of students exceeded their baseline assessments by more than two grades.

“For our students, now is the time to take a breath and celebrate their amazing achievements, as they look forward to the next chapter of their educational journey wherever that may lead. On behalf of the school, we wish them all every success and happiness for the future.” added Mrs Schanschieff.