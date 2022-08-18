A-level Results Day: Record-breaking exam results at Berkhamsted School

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s Berkhamsted School’s A-level students have achieved record-breaking results.

Twenty-eight students achieved straight A*s in their chosen subjects, whilst 121 students of this year’s cohort achieved three A grades or better. One third of A-level grades awarded to the students this year were A*, more than two thirds were A* or A grades and more than 90% of A -evel grades were at A*, A or B.

Headteacher of Berkhamsted Sixth, Martin Walker, said: “I am extremely proud of all our 2022 leavers and how they have performed in these public exams.

Berkhamsted A-level students celebrate

"Their results are all the more impressive when we take into account the adversity they have faced in recent years and the fact that they did not have the opportunity to sit their GCSE examinations in 2020.

"The students’ hard work, determination, and mutual support have paid off. They can now reflect on their school education with a sense of completion.”28 students

In addition to achieving both their best and the best ever results achieved by pupils at Berkhamsted, the students fulfilled the school’s value of ‘Serving Others’ by dedicating over 270 hours volunteering to support and raise nearly £41,000, for charities that needed the additional support following a difficult couple of years.

Mr Richard Backhouse, Principal of the Berkhamsted Schools Group said: “This cohort have demonstrated how they are developing and growing to be remarkable young adults who we expect to go on and continue to learn and make a difference in our world.

"The results today are just one element of their personal development, but the skills and knowledge of how to use this success for the better is one that we hope these former Sixth Formers will demonstrate in the next stage of their career development.”