Staff and students at The Hemel Hempstead School are celebrating a ‘fantastic’ set of A-level results.

The class of 2022 is the most affected by the Covid pandemic – and has not until this year sat any public examinations since they were at primary school.

And headteacher Neil Hassell was full of praise for the youngsters, who faced the disruption and early termination of their GCSE year, followed by an experience of Sixth Form which was initially in lockdown, then online – before finally moving back onto the school’s site while dealing with social distancing, face coverings, social bubbles and no trips or visits.

The Hemel Hempstead School

Today, 121 of them opened their results – and the school says the are celebrating “fantastic grades they have truly deserved after two years of resilience, hard work, determination and study”.

Mr Hassell said: “We are all incredibly proud of this cohort - they have overcome so much, so many challenges and changes, so many additional pressures and constraints. They can truly be exceptionally proud of the fantastic results they have received today, which are a testament to their hard work and resilience and to that of their teachers.