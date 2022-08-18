A-level Results Day: Praise for 'unwaveringly resilient' students at The Hemel Hempstead School as they celebrate A-level results
A-levels were their first public exams since primary school
Staff and students at The Hemel Hempstead School are celebrating a ‘fantastic’ set of A-level results.
The class of 2022 is the most affected by the Covid pandemic – and has not until this year sat any public examinations since they were at primary school.
And headteacher Neil Hassell was full of praise for the youngsters, who faced the disruption and early termination of their GCSE year, followed by an experience of Sixth Form which was initially in lockdown, then online – before finally moving back onto the school’s site while dealing with social distancing, face coverings, social bubbles and no trips or visits.
Most Popular
-
1
Work under way on major improvements to The Astley Cooper School in Hemel Hempstead
-
2
A-level Results Day: Praise for 'unwaveringly resilient' students at The Hemel Hempstead School as they celebrate A-level results
-
3
Hemel Hempstead preschool ‘requires improvement’ after Ofsted inspection
-
4
A-level results day: Longdean students celebrate A-level success in Hemel Hempstead
-
5
A-level results day: Students celebrate at The Hemel Hempstead School
Today, 121 of them opened their results – and the school says the are celebrating “fantastic grades they have truly deserved after two years of resilience, hard work, determination and study”.
Mr Hassell said: “We are all incredibly proud of this cohort - they have overcome so much, so many challenges and changes, so many additional pressures and constraints. They can truly be exceptionally proud of the fantastic results they have received today, which are a testament to their hard work and resilience and to that of their teachers.
“They have embodied our school values and motto and reaped the rewards of hard work today.”