A-level results day: Longdean students celebrate A-level success in Hemel Hempstead

Students at Longdean School in Hemel Hempstead are celebrating a strong set of A-Level results.

Grades have been determined by teachers after summer exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Headteacher Graham Cunningham has praised students, parents and teaching staff as the school celebrates A-level results.

He said: "We are so proud of how all of our Year 13 students have dealt with the challenges that this year has seen.

"They worked tirelessly over the last two years and the results reflect their resilience, application and commitment to their studies.

"Overall, we are very pleased that many of our students have been awarded the results they deserve.

"Nearly all of our students who applied for University have obtained places in the institutions of their choice, and a handful are either waiting for clearing or adjustment places but most look set to gain a place.

"Most other students who have work opportunities and apprenticeships lined up have also been successful."

Some students who achieved extremely high grades are:

> Lewis Clark - A*A*A*A* - Chemistry, Maths, Further Maths, Physics - Cambridge place confirmed for Engineering

> Jasmine Driver - 3x Distinction* - Business Studies, Double sport

> Arvind Kapilan - A*A*A* - Chemistry, Maths, Physics

> Sarah Malik - A* Economics, A Maths, A* Psychology

> Jason Xanthakis - A* Computing, AAA - Chemistry, Maths, Physics

> Alice McKerrell - AAA and A* in EPQ - Geography, English Lit, Computing

> Mahima Karim - AAA - Economics, Philosophy & Ethics, Sociology.

Mr Cunningham added: "We’d like to take this opportunity to say a huge well done to all of our Year 13s and to wish them all the best for the future.