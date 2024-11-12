Cases of potentially deadly Bluetongue virus reported on Hertfordshire farms

By Deborah Price, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 12th Nov 2024, 13:19 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 13:25 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A third case of the Bluetongue virus has been found in Hertfordshire at a new location.

Largely spread by biting midges, Bluetongue is a disease that can affect sheep and cows, as well as other ruminants such as goats and llamas.

And although it does not affect humans – and has no impact on food safety – it can be deadly to animals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last month the county council revealed that trading standards officers had been notified of two Bluetongue cases at farms in Hertfordshire.

A vet inspects the mouth of a cow during a visit of a veterinary to a farm with some cows touched. Photo used for illustrative purposes (Photo by NICOLAS MAETERLINCK/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)A vet inspects the mouth of a cow during a visit of a veterinary to a farm with some cows touched. Photo used for illustrative purposes (Photo by NICOLAS MAETERLINCK/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
A vet inspects the mouth of a cow during a visit of a veterinary to a farm with some cows touched. Photo used for illustrative purposes (Photo by NICOLAS MAETERLINCK/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

And tomorrow (13 November) it will be reported to county councillors that a further case of the disease has been reported at another location.

Nationwide – councillors will be told – that as of 25 October, there were 149 confirmed cases of the disease across the country.

The information has been circulated in a report, published in advance of a meeting of council’s public health and community safety cabinet panel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And according to that report these are the first cases of a notifiable animal disease in the county “for many years”.

“Bluetongue is a notifiable disease that affects sheep, cattle, and other ruminants such as goats, and camelids (llamas and alpacas),” says the report.

“It is largely spread by biting midges and UK cases are likely to have originated from midges from Europe, where the disease has been widespread.

“It does not affect humans and has no impact on food safety.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to the report, Bluetongue was identified in Norfolk in late August.

This led to a restricted zone – initially covering Suffolk and Norfolk, but which now covers the east side of the country from Hampshire up to Yorkshire, including Hertfordshire.

And this zone imposes restrictions on farmers operating within them, largely in terms of movement of certain animals to limit the spread of the disease.

According to the report, the council’s trading standards officers were notified of two premises with confirmed cases of Bluetongue in the county on 10 October.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And a day later a third case was confirmed elsewhere in the county.

“Trading Standards made contact with each of the keepers to confirm obligations and restrictions in place were understood and to offer support,” says the report.

“As of 25 October, 2024, there were 149 confirmed cases in Great Britain.

“The rate of new cases has slowed but continues, in part because of the continued warm weather.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Trading standards have legal duties – on behalf of the county council – relating to animal health, as an area of consumer protection.

And this includes the enforcement of legislation relating to the keeping of livestock at agricultural holdings – including in response to animal disease outbreaks.

The ‘Animal Disease Response Update’ will be considered by a meeting of the council’s public health and community safety cabinet panel on Wednesday (13 November). The meeting – which starts at 10am – can be viewed online here.

The World Organisation for Animal Health states that the mortality rate for infected animals can vary from between two to 30 per cent, but can be as high as 70 per cent in certain cases.

Related topics:HertfordshireEuropeSuffolkNorfolk

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice