A third case of the Bluetongue virus has been found in Hertfordshire at a new location.

Largely spread by biting midges, Bluetongue is a disease that can affect sheep and cows, as well as other ruminants such as goats and llamas.

And although it does not affect humans – and has no impact on food safety – it can be deadly to animals.

Last month the county council revealed that trading standards officers had been notified of two Bluetongue cases at farms in Hertfordshire.

And tomorrow (13 November) it will be reported to county councillors that a further case of the disease has been reported at another location.

Nationwide – councillors will be told – that as of 25 October, there were 149 confirmed cases of the disease across the country.

The information has been circulated in a report, published in advance of a meeting of council’s public health and community safety cabinet panel.

And according to that report these are the first cases of a notifiable animal disease in the county “for many years”.

“Bluetongue is a notifiable disease that affects sheep, cattle, and other ruminants such as goats, and camelids (llamas and alpacas),” says the report.

“It is largely spread by biting midges and UK cases are likely to have originated from midges from Europe, where the disease has been widespread.

“It does not affect humans and has no impact on food safety.”

According to the report, Bluetongue was identified in Norfolk in late August.

This led to a restricted zone – initially covering Suffolk and Norfolk, but which now covers the east side of the country from Hampshire up to Yorkshire, including Hertfordshire.

And this zone imposes restrictions on farmers operating within them, largely in terms of movement of certain animals to limit the spread of the disease.

According to the report, the council’s trading standards officers were notified of two premises with confirmed cases of Bluetongue in the county on 10 October.

And a day later a third case was confirmed elsewhere in the county.

“Trading Standards made contact with each of the keepers to confirm obligations and restrictions in place were understood and to offer support,” says the report.

“As of 25 October, 2024, there were 149 confirmed cases in Great Britain.

“The rate of new cases has slowed but continues, in part because of the continued warm weather.”

Trading standards have legal duties – on behalf of the county council – relating to animal health, as an area of consumer protection.

And this includes the enforcement of legislation relating to the keeping of livestock at agricultural holdings – including in response to animal disease outbreaks.

The ‘Animal Disease Response Update’ will be considered by a meeting of the council’s public health and community safety cabinet panel on Wednesday (13 November). The meeting – which starts at 10am – can be viewed online here.

The World Organisation for Animal Health states that the mortality rate for infected animals can vary from between two to 30 per cent, but can be as high as 70 per cent in certain cases.