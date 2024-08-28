'Westland Wildlife in Herts' talk for RSPB Hemel Hempstead

By Ian Parker
Contributor
Published 28th Aug 2024, 08:50 BST
Our next meeting is on Tuesday, September 3, and will be held in the Parish Room, St Paul’s Church, Chipperfield WD4 9BQ.

On this occasion, we will have a talk entitled ‘Wetland Wildlife in Herts’ by Tim Hill, Conservation Manager for the Herts and Middx Wildlife Trust. As we know from his previous talks, Tim is an inspirational speaker.

Doors will open at 7.15pm, the meeting will start at 7.45pm and finish at around 9.45pm.

Our next outing is a car share trip on Saturday, September 21 to Abberton Reservoir, Essex. This is a site of international importance for wildlife, with up to 40,000 ducks, swans and geese visiting each year.

A Pair of Shovelers.A Pair of Shovelers.
A Pair of Shovelers.

It provides excellent bird watching opportunities with fabulous views across the reservoir. There is also a café, shop and facilities. Details can be found on our website, or please contact Axel.

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether experienced or a novice to birding, RSPB members or not.

So, please find out more about the group’s events by visiting https://group.rspb.org.uk/hemelhempstead/ or, by contacting Mary on 01442 264752. For outing details contact Axel on 01442 257856.

We look forward to welcoming you to our monthly meetings.

