Waltham Abbey care home bringing the community together one brew at a time

A Waltham Abbey care home is bringing residents, their loved ones, and members of the community closer together through its Friends of Ashbrook Court initiative.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme, which meets monthly at Ashbrook Court Care Home, on Sewardstone Road, offers a welcoming, inclusive space where people can come together to chat, share experiences, and support one another.

Open to members of the community, family members and residents at the 70-bed home, which offers residential, nursing and specialist dementia care, Friends of Ashbrook Court provides an opportunity to build relationships and connect with local people on a similar journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Meetings like this are important as it means that you meet other relatives and can share your experiences with them,” said Steven Strum, whose wife is a resident at the home.

Friends of Ashbrook community initiative

“It also helps to be able to speak to the team here face to face. Many residents may not have family members who can visit, so sharing this space together benefits everyone.”

Resident Rita Williams added: “It’s just lovely for everyone to come together, talking and sharing stories. I love looking around and seeing everyone doing something together.”

The sessions have proved a success with everyone and the team is continuing to grow the initiative, extending its reach to those who are in the early stages of seeking care for a loved one, offering insight, reassurance, and connection when it’s needed most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The concept behind our Friends of Ashbrook is to open a space for the loved ones of our residents to share their stories and journeys having a loved one in a care home,” explains lifestyle coordinator Lorna Morey.

Friends of Ashbrook community initiative

“To hopefully find comfort, support and ideas that will benefit them, and just to feel that they are not alone. It warms my heart to see this happening on a monthly basis.”

The home welcomes anyone in the area who is looking for connection, conversation, or simply a friendly cup of tea to attend future gatherings, whether you’re visiting a loved one, exploring care options, or simply want to get to know your local care home.

“We’re so happy to see the positive impact our Friends of Ashbrook Court programme is having,” said care home manager, Jonathane Ribeiro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of the things we are really proud of here is the strong family feel where we see the team, resident and their loved ones as part of our Ashbrook Court family.

Friends of Ashbrook community initiative

“It’s about more than just companionship. It’s about meaningful connections and a sense of belonging for residents, while giving families somewhere to talk and build trust with our team.

“It also opens the door to the community and helps reduce the stigma around care homes by creating a welcoming, open environment.

“We can see how this is already providing emotional support for relatives, and above all, enhancing the wellbeing of our residents.”