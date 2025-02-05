Volunteers at the National Trust's Ashridge Estate celebrate completion of 23-year project to restore historic flint wall

Volunteers at the National Trust’s Ashridge Estate have completed a 23-year project to restore 700 meters of historic flint walls.

The project marks a remarkable chapter of dedication, craftsmanship and friendship as the project reaches its completion.

The journey began in 2001 when engineer, Christopher Wallis, led a novice team of volunteers to restore the Golden Valley Bridge, a structure dating back to the 1820s rebuilding of Ashridge House and Park. The bridge sits within the Capability Brown designed landscape, with the flint wall believed to be a later addition by Brown’s student and successor, Humphry Repton. Repton’s work at Ashridge Estate is thought to be one of his last major works.

What started as a single project grew into a broader mission: using historical maps and ground surveys, approximately 30 volunteers over the years have uncovered the remnants of flint walls that once bordered the Estate’s carriage drives.

Volunteers celebrate their achievement on the final day of restoration

Ray Cox, a volunteer at Ashridge Estate since 2005, and previous professional in the modern building industry, said “For me, it has been an honour to research and re-build my local history. Seeing the walls take shape again has been extremely satisfying. It’s not just about preserving structures - it’s about bringing Ashridge’s past to life for future generations.”

For the past 23 years, the team of volunteers met every Thursday throughout the warmer months working tirelessly to clear vegetation, source flints, and reconstruct the walls, stone by stone. Flints were salvaged from fallen walls or sourced with permission from neighbouring fields, while tree stumps and overgrown laurel were carefully removed to preserve the structures.

Winter months were spent hand-felling trees and clearing vegetation. Over the years, the volunteers overcame obstacles, including repairing sections damaged by falling trees.

John Childs, a volunteer since 2016, whose previous vocation was within medicine, reflects: “Restoring these walls has been a challenge, but is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team. It’s a privilege to see the results of our hard work blend seamlessly into this historic landscape”.

Restoration of Golden Valley Bridge kick started the project in 2001

While restoring the wall presented some significant challenges, the strong bond between the volunteers is what has helped keep the project going for 23 years. Ray said “The camaraderie among our team has made this journey unforgettable. The friendships we’ve built along the way are as enduring as the walls themselves”.

Now, with over 700 meters of wall, one restored bridge, many friendships and countless memories, the work is complete.

Emily Smith, Countryside Manager at Ashridge, praises their work: “The team should be immensely proud. These walls not only restore the estate’s historic charm but also reconnect us to the way this land was once used.”

“Our charity’s work at Ashridge relies on the dedication of volunteers. This sort of project simply wouldn’t be possible without them. We hope this achievement inspires others to appreciate and protect the heritage around them and maybe think about volunteering with us in the future too”.

Re-building walls brick by brick

“As the team reflects on their accomplishments, their efforts stand as a powerful symbol of volunteering, community and the value of preserving history for generations to come. Many will continue their work with the National Trust, both at Ashridge Estate and nearby Whipsnade Tree Cathedral.”

To learn more about volunteering opportunities at the National Trust, visit https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/volunteer