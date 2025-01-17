Tring Brewery partners with The Repair Shed in 2025

The Repair Shed offers tools, materials and a warm welcome to dozens of older men, who have access to sheds in Hemel Hempstead, Kings Langley, Northchurch and Redbourn.

Tring Brewery have announced The Repair Shed as their ‘Charity of Choice’ for 2025.

The Repair Shed is a charity programme which brings local, older men together to combat social isolation, offering them welcoming sheds to make and mend, forming bonds with like-minded ‘Shedders’.

Tring Brewery will produce monthly special beers to raise awareness for The Repair Shed and plans to host unique fundraising events throughout the year.

Each monthly beer will enjoy namesake and imagery inspired by hardware and ‘elbow grease’, finished with The Repair Shed’s official logo.

Launched in 2015, The Repair Shed is just one arm of Community Action Dacorum, a local charity who’s tenets are “Community | Wellbeing | Employability”.

Using the Repair Shed’s venues, which are situated in Hemel Hempstead, Northchurch, Kings Langley and Redbourn, “Shedders” can work on personal projects alongside community builds and refurbishments. Amongst other things, these include eco-friendly ‘bug hotels’, and planters which adorn local towns centres.

Shedders are also given time to work on income generation projects on behalf of the charity, although additional fundraising opportunities are vital for the longevity of the sheds.Alongside special beer releases, Tring Brewery will raise funds through bi-annual members’ evenings, their annual ToadFest beer festival, an exciting online raffle and further ventures yet to be revealed.

Jared Ward, communications at Tring Brewery, is excited to kickstart the project. Jared comments:

Founded in 2015, The Repair Shed are excited to celebrate 10 years of charitable make-do-and-mend efforts in 2025.

“The team at Tring Brewery are very much looking forward to working with The Repair Shed. ‘The Shedders’ are a community of hardworking and friendly local men, many with a taste for quality ale.

As a proud local brewer, we recognise value in social community settings, whether that be the warmth of a quaint village pub or the well-worn workbench of a men’s shed. I’m sure we can help raise funds and awareness for such a genuine initiate!”

Tony Mackinder, The Repair Shed Officer, shares his excitement about partnering with Jared and the team at the brewery:

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Jared and the brewery team to promote and support The Repair Shed, especially as we celebrate the 10th Anniversary of this impactful project.”

Simon Aulton, Chief Executive at Community Action Dacorum said:

“The Repair Sheds make a massive difference to the lives of our Shedders, reducing loneliness and isolation across the borough. We are immensely grateful to Tring Brewery for their support, which will allow us to help more people locally.”

The brewery’s collaborative monthly ales will be available on draught from local pubs and their Dunsley Farm brewery shop. Details for brewery members’ nights, ToadFest, and further activities will be announced via Tring Brewery social media and newsletter channels throughout the year.

Here’s to a year of beer, in the name of The Repair Shed and Community Action Dacorum; cheers!