The Marlowes Shopping Centre encourages local community to help support the Trussell Trust

The Marlowes is proud to be supporting the Trussell Trust, a national charity working with food banks across the UK to provide emergency food and vital support to people in crisis. With demand for food banks continuing to rise, the Trussell Trust’s work is more important than ever.

The charity’s mission goes far beyond providing food parcels. By partnering with local communities, the Trussell Trust helps ensure that support is available long before anyone reaches the point of needing a food bank. Their work provides not only meals but also dignity, hope, and practical guidance to families and individuals experiencing some of the most difficult times in their lives.

Through this fundraising initiative, The Marlowes is calling on the community to come together and make a difference. Every donation, no matter the size, will help food banks continue to provide vital services, offering both immediate relief and long-term support to those who need it most. The Marlowes also encourages the community to donate easily via the dedicated posts on its Facebook page, by scanning the QR codes displayed on the digital screens throughout the centre or via the Trussell Trust website - http://bit.ly/41pMhbo

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented: “We are proud to stand with the Trussell Trust in supporting families across our community. Together, we can ensure that no one has to go without the essentials they need to live with dignity. Every contribution, no matter how big or small, will go directly towards helping those who need it most”