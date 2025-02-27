The Marlowes Shopping Centre celebrate in style with their Red Carpet WOW Event

Red Carpet WOW

The Marlowes Shopping Centre embraced the red carpet glitz and glamour at their Red Carpet WOW event on Wednesday 19th February.

Located in the heart of Hemel Hempstead, families headed to The Marlowes to enjoy some free half term fun. From toddlers to grandparents, visitors of all ages were seen stepping into the spotlight and striking a pose in the fabulous red carpet photo booth.

The event also featured a fun and creative activity where attendees had the chance to decorate their own photo frames, adding a personal touch of pizzazz before taking home their photo booth picture as a cherished keepsake. The event was met with lots of positive feedback from the public, with many families returning to The Marlowes specially for their free school holiday activities each time.

For those who snapped a photo in the photo booth, there was an exciting opportunity to win a £50 B&M voucher! To enter, participants simply had to upload a photo of the picture and frame they’d decorated at the event and submit it on The Marlowes’ Facebook page. One lucky winner was drawn and enjoyed a shopping spree with her family to B&M.

The event also saw enthusiastic participation from some of The Marlowes’ retailers. The Perfume Shop embraced the sparkle by offering free perfume samples to attendees. Meanwhile, Jenny’s Kitchen, a fantastic new addition to The Marlowes specialising in fantastic brunch optons, greeted guests at the event with an array of delicious canapes featuring small bites of their most popular menu items.

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented “It was wonderful to see so many families enjoying our Red Carpet WOW event. We always pride ourselves on offering a great range of free activities for families throughout the school holidays, and this one saw a huge number of attendees getting involved. We loved seeing all the amazing photos that were being captured in our photo booth! Keep an eye out for more events to be announced very shortly!”

For further details on events at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, visit The Marlowes website.