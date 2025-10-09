Thames Valley Property Awards: Sorbon Estates and Shanly Homes celebrate two awards

l-r -Sam D’Costa, Peter Humm, Phil Robinson, Jason Seymour (holding award) Jon Durkan, Rosie Fisher, Helen Aubrey, Lauren Ainsley from Boyes Turner

Sorbon Estates and Shanly Homes teams are celebrating winning two prestigious titles at The Thames Valley Property Awards ceremony on 25 September, as the region’s property industry gathered for its annual gala dinner at Select Car Leasing Stadium in Reading.

Sorbon Estates has been recognised as Commercial Landlord of the Year, with the judges particularly impressed by the Beaconsfield-based company’s commitment to community through strategic acquisition, development, long-term management and ongoing investment, often in neglected local town areas. They also noted that the continuing management of existing projects, tenant retention and dedication to securing the right tenant mix for business growth and community interest, made the company stand out.

Shanly Homes won the coveted title of Housebuilder of the Year, and the judging panel praised its outstanding community impact within the Thames Valley, creating lasting value for the region, and its longstanding commitment to improving the places and communities where the company is present.

Michael Shanly, founder and Chairman said:

‘I am delighted to see Shanly Group recognised for not only our commitment to the communities where we build and invest but to the long-term values that drive our team’s strategic decisions and the positive impact that this has for those who work, shop and live in the Thames Valley and surrounding areas. Achievements like these are always a team effort, so a huge well done to both our internal team and the many stakeholders we work with.’

Managing Directors Katherine Croom, of Sorbon Estates, and Jason Seymour, of Shanly Homes jointly added: 'We’re proud of our teams for their hard work and commitment, resulting in two outstanding achievements at the Thames Valley Property Awards. We would like to thank them, our commercial tenants and our homebuyers and we look forward to continuing to contribute to the future of the Thames Valley.’