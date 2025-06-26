Talented athletes across Dacorum join national Sporting Champions programme

Aspiring athletes across Dacorum are set to gain vital support as part of a national sports talent development programme - with local sprinters, martial artists and badminton players among those selected.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 24 athletes from across the borough have been accepted onto Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme for 2025, which provides free access to Everyone Active leisure centres, including Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre, Jarman Park Athletics Track and Berkhamsted Leisure Centre.

Now in its ninth year, the scheme has helped more than 7,000 athletes nationwide to achieve their potential by offering access to top-class facilities and expert mentoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative is run by leisure operator Everyone Active, which manages local leisure facilities in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council.

Zack Bobrowski, from Berkhamsted, continues on the scheme for a fifth year. The top-ranked men’s singles badminton player in Hertfordshire

Among the local athletes selected is James Arnott, a para sprinter who uses Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre. James, who specialises in the 100m and 200m T46 events, recently took bronze in the 60m para final at the British Indoor Championships and is targeting selection for both the 2025 World Championships and his third Commonwealth Games. He said the scheme has made a “massive difference” to his training – especially after returning from illness and injury.

Joining him is Chloe Dutton, a three-time British national champion in taekwondo and member of the GB National Performance Squad. Also based in Hemel Hempstead, Chloe is aiming to win a fourth national title in 2025 and compete in her first international G1 event, while continuing to balance full-time work with elite-level sport.

Meanwhile, Zack Bobrowski, from Berkhamsted, continues on the scheme for a fifth year. The top-ranked men’s singles badminton player in Hertfordshire, Zack trains at both Loughborough University’s Elite Performance Centre and his local Everyone Active centre. After recovering from a hamstring injury, he has returned to international competition, reaching the last 16 in both Malta and Iceland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside free access to Everyone Active centres, Sporting Champions will also receive valuable mentoring and guidance from an impressive panel of Elite athletes comprising world champions, Commonwealth champions and Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic medallists.

Chloe Dutton, a three-time British national champion in taekwondo and member of the GB National Performance Squad is also on the scheme

The scheme’s all-star line-up includes Richard Kilty, Lauren Steadman, Maisie Summers-Newton and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, while new to the panel for 2025 is Team GB cyclist Emma Finucane.

These Elite athletes will share their experience and expertise through group mentoring sessions, covering topics including mental wellbeing, nutrition, managing finances, social media and media training.

New for this year, Sporting Champions will also take part in bitesize webinars in collaboration with national governing bodies. The scheme will offer innovative hands-on workshops, designed to equip up-and-coming athletes with the practical tools and techniques needed to be at the top of their game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olympic silver medallist and former world record holder Colin Jackson CBE continues to support the scheme as its official Ambassador, working alongside the Elite athletes to help make sport more accessible within local communities.

Among the local athletes selected is James Arnott, a para sprinter who uses Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre

Steve Cox, Everyone Active’s Area Contract Manager for Dacorum, said: "We’re so proud to see such a strong line-up of local athletes joining the Sporting Champions scheme this year. It’s fantastic to know that our centres are playing a role in nurturing these rising stars, supporting their development both in and out of competition.

“As a leisure provider working in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council, we believe it is vitally important to cater for all sections of the community. We hope to continue making a real difference to our athletes’ success and are excited to see what success stories the scheme will bring this year.”

To find out more about Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme, please visit ea-champions.com/sporting-champions/ or follow @easportingchamps on Instagram. For further information on Everyone Active, visit www.everyoneactive.com