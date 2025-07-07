Still time to nominate Hertfordshire projects for Breakspear Park’s £1,000 Sustainability Fund grant

Breakspear Park business park in Hemel Hempstead is calling on Hertfordshire residents to help shine a light on the region’s most inspiring eco-heroes by nominating them for its £1,000 Community Sustainability Fund grant – but time is running out. The deadline for submissions is midnight on Sunday, 3rd August 2025.

Now in its third round, the quarterly initiative reflects Breakspear Park’s commitment to environmental responsibility and its support for grassroots projects that make a real difference in local communities and for the planet. Previous winners include:

The Green House – a community eco-hub dedicated to promoting sustainability, protecting biodiversity, and reducing the carbon footprint in the St Albans district.

Old Nast Hyde Halt Railway Station – a lovingly restored heritage stop along the former Hatfield and St Albans Branchline Railway.

Each quarter, £1,000 is awarded to a not-for-profit environmental project that brings positive change to Hertfordshire.

Tricia Gibbons from The Green House won the first grant from Breakspear Park

Nominations are open to local individuals, charities, and organisations whose initiatives are both environmentally impactful and community focused. Whether it’s a community garden, a recycling scheme, a biodiversity project, or an educational initiative that teaches sustainability in schools, all nominations will be considered.

To submit a nomination, members of the public should email [email protected] with:

A short overview of the project or initiative

Details of how the £1,000 grant would be used

Contact information for both the nominee and the nominator

Following the nomination deadline, Breakspear Park’s management team will shortlist three finalists whose stories will be shared on the business park’s Facebook page, where the public can cast their vote. The winning project will be announced in September 2025.

Mike from the Old Nast Hyde Halt Railway Station received the second grant of 2025

Dina Mistry, Marketing Manager at Breakspear Park, said:

“The response to our Community Sustainability Fund so far has been nothing short of inspiring – from community-led green space restorations to innovative waste reduction initiatives. But we know there are still countless changemakers quietly making a difference. This fund is our way of celebrating their efforts and helping them grow. Whether you’re a local charity, a school group, or a few dedicated volunteers, if you're working to make Hertfordshire greener, we want to support your journey.”