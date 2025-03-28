Still time to nominate Hertfordshire projects for Breakspear Park’s £1,000 Sustainability Fund grant
Now in its second round, the quarterly initiative reflects Breakspear Park’s commitment to environmental responsibility and its dedication to supporting grassroots efforts that make a tangible difference in local communities and the planet. Each quarter, £1,000 is awarded to a not-for-profit environmental project that brings positive change to Hertfordshire.
Nominations are open to local individuals, charities, and organisations whose initiatives are both environmentally impactful and community focused. Whether it’s a community garden, a recycling scheme, a biodiversity project, or an educational initiative that teaches sustainability in schools — all nominations will be considered.
To submit a nomination, members of the public should email [email protected] with:
- A short overview of the project or initiative
- Details of how the £1,000 grant would be used
- Contact information for both the nominee and nominator
Following the nomination deadline, Breakspear Park’s management team will shortlist three finalists whose stories will be shared on the business park’s Facebook page, where the public can cast their vote. The winning project will be announced in June 2025.
Dina Mistry, Marketing Manager at Breakspear Park, said:
"We’ve been truly inspired by the range of nominations we’ve received so far – from projects restoring local green spaces to innovative ways of reducing waste in our communities. However, we know that there are still many unsung heroes out there doing incredible work. This fund is our way of recognising their passion and giving them a platform to grow their impact. Whether you’re part of a local charity, a school group, or just a small team of eco-conscious volunteers – if you’re making Hertfordshire greener, we want to hear from you."