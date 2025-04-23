Stagecoach High Wycombe and Henley are a huge hit on The West End Stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stagecoach Performing Arts students from High Wycombe and Henley and Marlow took centre stage on the 23rd March in a dazzling celebration of teamwork and theatrical brilliance at the iconic Shaftesbury Theatre on London’s West End.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young performers, aged 9 to 18, joined Stagecoach schools from across the country to deliver a spectacular showcase of musical theatre. With months of rehearsals and dedication behind them, the troupe wowed the audience with their professionalism, energy and stage presence.

Clare Gosling, Principal of Stagecoach High Wycombe and Henley & Marlow, praised her students’ efforts:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘What an incredible day! The creativity, passion and confidence shown by every single performer was beyond inspiring. It’s such a privilege to work with these talented young people – they absolutely smashed it! We are so proud. I would also like to thank all of our amazing Stagecoach team including our Choreographer, Alexandra Creek, Taylor Benfield responsible for Vocals, and our supportive parent community.’

Stagecoach High Wycombe on stage

The event marked a unique opportunity for students to perform on a world-renowned stage, an experience that will live long in their memories and boost their confidence beyond the classroom.

The outstanding numbers performed included "Runway Revolution - Born This Way - Lady Gaga, Work of Art - Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend - Marilyn Monroe, You're Never Fully Dressed without a Smile – Annie, New Money - Great Gatsby, And You Don't Even Know It - Everybody's Talking About Jamie and I Am Beautiful - Christina Aguilera"

One proud parent, Alka Dass reflected on the experience: ‘To see my child up there, performing in a West End theatre, was unforgettable. It’s a moment we’ll cherish forever – the atmosphere, the teamwork, the pride. Stagecoach has helped them grow in so many ways.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the students, aged 9, Jai Hundal said: ‘It was the best day ever! I was nervous at first, but as soon as we stepped on stage, I just loved every second and couldn’t stop smiling. I’ll never forget it!’

With performances like this, Stagecoach continues to offer young people opportunities to build their confidence, creative courage and take their new skills to extraordinary places.

Stagecoach is for children aged 4 to 18 years of age. With an aim to nurture and develop young potential through singing, acting and dance classes in Henley, High Wycombe and Marlow stretching young imaginations and helping to develop confidence, physical awareness, communication and articulation - as well as being educational and fun.

Stagecoach Performing Arts has a proud history of helping children and young people build confidence and life skills. Over the past 36 years, more than one million students worldwide have benefited from its creative programmes. With a network of 60,000 students and 3,000 schools globally, Stagecoach empowers children with “Creative Courage for Life,” inspiring countless students to pursue their dreams in the performing arts.

For more information about Stagecoach Performing Arts High Wycombe and Henley and Marlow, please visit www.stagecoach.co.uk/highwycombe or call Principal Clare on 07539753718.