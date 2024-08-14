St. Paul's Centre grants heartwarming wish: A visit from ponies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents of St Pauls Care Centre experienced an extraordinary day of joy and connection as a heartfelt wish to interact with ponies was granted.

The visit, organised in collaboration with Keysoe Therapy and Wellbeing Centre, brought an uplifting atmosphere, filling the home with smiles, laughter, and cherished memories.

Residents Valerie and Mary wished to visit horses at stables, as part of Westgate Healthcare’s Make a Wish initiative. The practicalities of an external visit didn’t deter the Activities team from making the wish come true, and they swiftly arranged for two adorable ponies, Winston and Trinity to visit St Pauls Care Centre.

The ponies, specially trained for therapeutic visits, quickly became the centre of attention, creating a wave of excitement and happiness among all residents. The sight of the gentle creatures immediately lifted spirits, with many residents reaching out to pet and interact with the ponies, their faces lighting up with pure delight.

The ponies, known for their gentle and friendly nature, made their way through the home and gardens, stopping by to greet residents. The interaction which included petting, brushing, and even gentle hugs, elicited heartwarming reactions from all.

Winston and Trinity are specially trained ponies, who are even trained to go up lifts and stairs so all residents can enjoy the experience. They also wear special protected shoes and pouches to ensure resident safety at all times.

Valarie’s daughter Jane said: "This is such a wonderful thing that you are doing for my Mum. She grew up on a farm in Sussex and always loved being around the animals."

For many residents, the presence of the ponies evoked fond memories, sparking conversations about their past experiences with animals. For others, it was a new and enchanting experience, offering a sense of connection and comfort. The event was also attended by team members and families, who were equally moved by the positive energy and emotional responses observed.

“This has been a truly unforgettable day for our residents. Winston and Trinity brought so much joy and warmth, and we are incredibly thankful to Keysoe Therapy and Wellbeing Centre for making this wish come true.” said Lucy Wright, Activity Lead.

“The joy on our residents' faces was priceless, and it’s moments like these that remind us of the simple yet profound impact that animals can have on our lives.”

Therapy animals, including ponies, have been increasingly recognized for their ability to provide emotional support, reduce anxiety, and even improve physical health. The visit to St Pauls Care Centre is part of a broader initiative to integrate more animal-assisted therapy sessions into care routines, particularly those with cognitive impairments.

"We saw a remarkable change in our residents today," said Emma Adu, Manager. "The ponies brought so much joy and comfort. It's amazing how a simple interaction with animals can bring back so many happy memories and improve their overall well-being."