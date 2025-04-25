St Paul’s Care Centre celebrates Easter with a wild visit

Residents at St Pauls Care Centre had a visit from Herrings Farm where they met owls, skunks, chicks and many more animals as part of their Easter celebrations

St Paul's Care Centre in Hemel Hempstead brought a touch of the countryside to its residents this Easter by welcoming a special visit from Herrings Green Farm School of Falconry. The event provided residents with an engaging and tactile experience, allowing them to interact with a variety of animals, including skunks, chicks, and an owl.

Herrings Green Farm, known for its extensive collection of over 200 birds of prey and numerous farm animals, offers interactive experiences that aim to educate and entertain. Their outreach programs bring these experiences directly to communities, making it accessible for those who may not be able to visit the farm in person.​

The visit to St Paul's Care Centre was part of the home's broader Easter celebrations, which included festive decorations, crafting sessions, and an appearance by the Easter Bunny. These events are designed to foster a sense of community and joy among residents, staff, and visitors alike.

Such initiatives highlight the importance of interactive and sensory experiences in enhancing the well-being of care home residents. By bringing elements of nature and wildlife into the care setting, St Paul's Care Centre continues to provide enriching activities that contribute to the overall quality of life for its residents.​

We’re always looking for unique ways to bring joy to our residents, and the visit from Herrings Green Farm was truly special,” said Lucy Wright, Head of Activities at St Paul’s Care Centre. “Seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces as they held the chicks, met the owl, and even interacted with a skunk was just wonderful. It sparked so many conversations and happy memories – it really brought the Easter spirit to life.”

For more updates and events at St. Paul’s Care Centre, follow Facebook or visit St Pauls Care Centre.