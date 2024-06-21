SPAR Hemel Hempstead introduces SPARaoke Saturdays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sing like a SPAR and win like a CHAMPION!

SPAR launches its biggest retail moment of 2024, as it announces its summer campaign ‘Make Me A Champion’ - with a twist. Introducing SPARaoke Saturdays; a chance for store customers to sing like a SPAR and win prizes like a champion.

From Saturday 22nd June 2024, and for four weeks across England and Wales, customers in your area have the chance to take part in SPARaoke Saturdays. Simply hear an iconic song in store, grab the mic, and be in with a chance to win your entire basket for FREE*, as well as the opportunity to win a month’s worth of groceries.**

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With over 100 participating stores across England and Wales, the campaign is designed to ensure customers have fun in store and create a ‘Champion’ atmosphere. The competition provides light-hearted relief from the nail-biting stress of the football, Olympics, Paralympics and tennis that the nation will be glued to across the summer!

Customer taking part in SPARaoke

SPARaoke Saturdays couldn’t be simpler, head into your local SPAR convenience store*** from Saturday 22nd June until Saturday 13th July 2024, listen out for the iconics song via the in store radio, once you hear the song, head towards the checkouts, grab the mic and rock out. By singing along to the song for at least thirty seconds you will be in with a chance to win your entire basket for FREE!*

So whether you are stocking up on SPAR’s delicious burgers, chips, crisps, dips strawberries or cream – all of these sporting events favourite watching snacks could be yours FOR FREE!*

A spokesperson for SPAR said ‘We know that most champions belong on the world sporting stage, but we also know that champions secretly live within local communities. So, whilst you may not be getting a medal this summer, you can definitely feel the rush of being your local SPARaoke champion with SPAR!’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad