Shopping centre BANS "It's Coming Home" amidst England's Euros battle
With the heartbreak of the 2020 Euros and 2022 World Cup campaigns still fresh in the memory, the Eden management team believes this bold step will help avoid any potential jinx and help the national team’s chances of bringing home the coveted trophy.
The iconic chant, which has become synonymous with England’s international football pursuits, has seen mixed fortunes over the years. While it stirs national pride and excitement, Eden Shopping Centre’s management feels it might inadvertently place undue pressure on the team or tempt fate.
In a show of solidarity and support, Eden Shopping Centre in High Wycombe has opted to take this unusual but heartfelt precaution to support the team, who narrowly made it through on penalties against Switzerland on Saturday.
Eden's marketing manager, Rebecca Gomme, said:
"Like the rest of the country, we're crossing our fingers that this is the year England gets over that final hurdle and brings home the Euros. After the heartache of the last two tournaments, where we might have played It's Coming Home a few too many times at Eden, we've decided to try a different approach. It's not Saka at left back – but it's what we can do!"
Tonight is set to be a nail biter as England will play against the Netherlands in Dortmund, 8pm GMT.
