Riverside Shopping Centre presents cheque for £1,000 to student at Croxley Danes school for Equal Play competition

Riverside Shopping Centre have presented a Year 7 student from Croxley Danes school with a cheque for £1,000, the first placed prize in their Equal Play competition.

Ahead of an exciting summer of sport, Riverside Shopping Centre announced a new initiative to encourage schools to offer Equal Play sporting opportunities. With national statistics proving that only one in four disabled children have the facilities to take part in sports at school, the shopping centre decided to challenge the norm and ask students to design a flag promoting ‘Equal Play’ – a campaign by Paralympics GB that highlights the need for all children to have equal access to physical education and school sports.

For many schools, lack of training, funding and confidence to teach children with additional needs can often result in them being excluded. The campaign aimed to draw attention to the ways in which schools can go about correcting this, and allow all children to enjoy the joys individual and team sports can bring.

The competition saw hundreds of entries submitted, all showcasing unique interpretations of what it means to have equal opportunity in sport regardless of physical ability. Ultimately, it was Inu, age 12 of Croxley Danes School who was chosen as the winner. Her design captivated the judging panel, featuring a myriad of sports and participants representing various physical challenges.

Inu age 12, Ryan Murphy Head of PE, Flora Richards Inclusion Leader, Thomas Bugler Riverside Shopping Centre

Phil Stiff, Centre Manager at Riverside Shopping Centre commented, "We were thrilled to see so many pupils from local schools get involved in our Equal Play competition, inspired by Paralympics GB’s incredible initiative. We had so many wonderful entries showcasing such artistic talent, and whilst the judging process proved difficult, it was ultimately Inu’s fantastic representation of inclusivity that won the first place prize. It was brilliant to present her with a cheque for £1,000 for her school and to celebrate her success.”

Phil continues “With a disabled son myself, I know the challenges that he is up against at school to be included in sports. Our hope is that this prize fund will play a part in inspiring the next generation through sport, no matter what their challenges may be.”

Inu was presented with a giant cheque by Thomas Bugler of Riverside Shopping Centre at her school on Wednesday 14th May, where her Head of PE Mr Ryan Murphy expressed his delight at her success.

Ryan commented, “Thank you Riverside for awarding Inu this prize. As a school, we are always looking to get our students to develop understanding and empathy for others, and asking students to enter this competition is just one example of how we ensure equality, diversity and inclusion remains a core component of Croxley Danes life. The prize will allow us to have targeted PE SEN support through the Activity Alliance, and we will then look to increase and improve our PE resources to continue our hard work in ensuring lessons are adaptable and accessible for all. The impact this will have will be amazing!”

Inu also received a prize bundle for her fantastic efforts, made up from stores at Riverside Shopping Centre, including a £50 H&M voucher. She expressed her excitement at being the chosen winner and about having her artwork on display for all to see at Riverside Shopping Centre, which will be available for the public to enjoy shortly.

Thomas Bugler also commented “On behalf of all the team, I’d like to extend a huge congratulations to Inu on winning the Equal Play competition at Riverside Shopping Centre. Inu’s flag was colourful, full of activity and emphasised the importance of equal play for all. It was fantastic to present Inu with her prize, and to present Croxley Danes with a donation to support further equal play opportunities at the school. Thank you to all the pupils who participated and to the teaching staff who have supported the campaign. I look forward to seeing Inu’s winning design on display at Riverside Shopping Centre soon.”

For more information about the art competition please visit www.riversidehemel.com or find updates on the centre’s Facebook page.