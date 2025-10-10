Rehoming: Can you find a space for felines Lark and Finch?

Lark and Finch seek new homes.

These two lovelies are Lark and Finch who are approx. 5.5 months old, who are now looking for their forever home; possibly happy to share their home with another furry friend.

They love their food and enjoy playing with their feather rod and tower toys and more than happy for you to join in! Due to their shyness to new people and the settling in to their forever home, they would be happier in a calmer environment/ family environment with older children, with an experienced owner who is happy to give them the time they need to become part of the family.