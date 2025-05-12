Raising hopes with Great Expectations: A night of theatre for The Salvation Army
The event, in support of the church and charity’s community work in Harpenden and St Albans, is at The Abbey Theatre in St Albans on 12 June and proceeds will go directly to support The Salvation Army’s local outreach programs which include food banks, homelessness support and family services.
The production will be performed by The Company of Ten, St Albans oldest theatrical group, and brings Dickens’ unforgettable novel to life including Pip, Miss Havisham, Estella in a story of ambition, redemption and compassion.
Captain Kenneth Guest leads The Salvation Army in Harpenden and said he was delighted The Abbey Theatre and The Company of Ten were donating time and money to raise funds for The Salvation Army.
He said: “This is a fantastic example of the community coming together to support the people in our community who are most in need. We’re incredibly grateful to the Abbey Theatre and The Company of Ten for their generosity and to everyone who buys a ticket for this special evening.”
Tickets are priced at £15 for adults and £10 for under 16s. They are available by logging onto www.ticketsource.co.uk/thesalvationarmyharpenden or by calling 0333 6664466.
The Salvation Army in Harpenden offers activities throughout the week including a Toddler Café and an Intergenerational Choir while The Salvation Army in St Albans offers activities including a Community Evening Meal and a Parents and Toddler Playgroup
For more information on The Salvation Army in Harpenden, go to www.salvationarmy.org.uk/harpenden and for more information on The Salvation Army in St Albans, go to www.salvationarmy.org.uk/stalbans