Queen Charlotte star Sam Clemmett visits Blue Cross Hertfordshire

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story star, Sam Clemmett, met pets searching for their forever homes including an ex racing Greyhound named Howie who is currently in search for his forever home, a 15-week-old kitten called Princess and three little mice known as Pimlico, Bermondsey and Euston as well as many others, when he visited national pet charity Blue Cross’s rehoming centre in Hertfordshire.

The self-confessed animal lover told staff stories about his family dog, a 10-year-old Cockerpoo called Noah, as he met three-year-old ex racing Greyhound, Howie. Coming from life on a racetrack, living at the centre has been a big adjustment for placid Howie, however, he seems to be taking it all in his stride and is even learning a few tricks with the help of some tasty treats. Howie is also a big fan of long walks, so would make a great walking companion for his new potential owner, as well as curling up on the sofa together with a movie come the evening. He would be suited to living alone or with doggy friends but not small animals.

Next, Sam headed over to the cattery where he was particularly excited to meet a 15-week-old kitten called Princess who he’d seen on the Blue Cross website earlier that morning. Princess is a cuddly and confident kitten but unfortunately didn’t get on with her previous owner’s dog, so has found herself in the care of Blue Cross. Clearly a fan of the actor and with a lot to say, Princess meowed away at Sam whilst playing with her favourite feather toy and he exclaimed that his wife Danarose would love her, as an already huge fan of cats. In addition to Princess, Sam met Olive, a one-year-old black cat who had been with Blue Cross for just over a month. Although usually nervous of people initially, Olive warmed to Sam immediately and very much enjoyed his cuddles, leaving him wishing she would find a new home soon.

Ralph, a 12-year-old Jack Russell who arrived at the centre as a stray was next up to greet Sam. Certainly not letting age slow him down, Ralph was keen to show the actor some tricks as he excitedly held up his paw in return for some treats before playing together in the centre’s gardens.

Sam Clemmett with dog Howie

Sam didn’t just meet cats and dogs but to his surprise, two bunnies and three mice too! Daisy and Daffodil, two lop-cross rabbits are looking to be rehomed together and were lucky enough to be the first two bunnies Sam had ever met. They certainly seemed to impress him with their hopping skills whilst he fed them their favourite veggies. Following Daisy and Daffodil, Sam met three cheeky mice all named after London underground stations – Euston, Pimlico and Bermondsey and he was shocked to learn just how many different types of animals Blue Cross looks after.

After his visit, Sam said: “I had the most wonderful afternoon at Blue Cross in Hertfordshire, it was great to see the amazing work that they do with all the animals. I can’t stress enough how important it is to rescue and rehome pets. I truly loved meeting them all but the beautiful Greyhound Howie particularly stole my heart. I urge everyone to check out all of the animals that Blue Cross look after, as they are so deserving of finding loving new homes”.

Blue Cross Hertfordshire is also calling out to all animal lovers to help foster homeless pets, until they find their new families. Centre Manager, Kellie Brooks said: We are looking for volunteer carers to foster all kinds of pets including tiny mice up to cats and dogs. Looking after pets in need is a highly rewarding experience, as is playing a vital role in finding their future happy endings and seeing them ultimately head off to their new families.

Volunteer foster carers need to be over 18, have access to their own transportation for vet visits and meetings with potential new owners at the centre. Blue Cross even wants people who are only available for short periods of time, or at certain times of year, as this can be invaluable for emergency cases. There is full training, ongoing support and all expenses are covered by Blue Cross. A spare room or quiet area in a home, is needed for cat and small species fosterers, to help them adjust.

Sam Clemmett with dog Ralph