Peter Wenzel receives Outstanding Achievement Award

Peter Wenzel receiving Outstanding Achievement Award at the British Bakers Awards 2025

There was a real sense of pride among staff and customers at Wenzel’s the Bakers this week as founder Peter Wenzel received the Outstanding Achievement Award at the British Bakers Awards 2025.

The national honour celebrates Peter’s five decades of dedication, innovation, and leadership in the baking industry and his lifelong commitment to the traditions of baking, his team, customers, and the wider community.

Peter opened his first bakery in 1975, and has grown Wenzel’s into one of the UK’s best-loved family bakery chains, with more than 100 shops across the South of England including the recently re-freshed store in Hemel Hempstead. Peter's passion continues everyday working with his team at the bakery and head office, ensuring Wenzel's continues to produce the best possible quality fresh stone-baked bread, sandwiches, and treats that customers have loved for decades.

“It’s a proud moment for everyone,” said one long-serving team member. “Peter has always led from the front, cared for his staff, and treated every customer like family. We’re thrilled to see him recognised nationally.”

Peter Wenzel thanks his team, customers and the industry after receiving the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award

Receiving the award to a standing ovation, Peter said: “I am incredibly humbled to be recognised by the British Bakers Awards. With over 50 years as the founder of Wenzel's and even longer in the baking industry, I feel this is not just a recognition for myself, but it belongs to every member of the Wenzel’s team, from our bakery to our many stores. Their skill, passion and consistency make everything possible.

I also want to acknowledge the many people in our wider supply chain, from the farmers, millers and suppliers to the drivers, engineers and local partners who keep our industry moving. The strength of British baking lies in collaboration, quality, and community. I’m proud that we are an industry that continues to innovate without losing sight of our traditions which has been at the centre of our story. I look forward to many more years growing and serve the communities we love.”

Peter’s contribution goes far beyond baking. Under his leadership, Wenzel’s has donated over a million bakery products to schools, charities, food banks, and local groups, while sponsoring 14 community sports teams across the region.

Ronnie Jacob, Vice Chair of the Watford Workshop Charity, said: “Watford Workshop is a route to skills, training, and employment for people with disabilities, and Peter has been a supporter of our work for many years. We could not be prouder to have his involvement which goes far beyond just corporate support. Along with financial and practical support, the business has also employed several disabled service users to take on roles within the bakery. Peter’s dedication and support go far beyond anything we could have dreamed of, but we know we are not alone in his support. We know of many other charities and local community groups that would share similar stories and, yet, because of Peter’s humility his many good deeds often go under the radar. So, this award is a positive recognition of Peter’s contribution not just to baking but to the communities he has served for half a century.”

Wenzel's Mascot outside the recently refreshed Hemel Hempstead store

As word of the award spread amongst team members and customers across Wenzel’s stores they all shared their congratulations many describing the honour as “well deserved” for someone who has done so much for both the local community and the wider baking industry.

The Outstanding Achievement Award is one of the most prestigious honours in the UK baking world and for Wenzel's team and customers , it’s proof that community spirit, teamwork, and great baking really does make a difference.

Photo credit: British Baker