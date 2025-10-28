Opinion: David Taylor MP presses case for rebuilding investment at John F Kennedy Catholic School, Hemel Hempstead
During the meeting, David Taylor highlighted the urgent need for investment at JFK, noting that of the nine secondary schools in Dacorum.
“Our students and staff deserve better facilities, and I am determined to ensure JFK receives the investment needed to support its continued success,” said David Taylor MP.
The MP was joined by a member of his team who is a former JFK student, underlining the strong local ties and shared commitment to improving the school’s learning environment.
Labour is delivering for schools by recruiting 6,500 new teachers, expanding free breakfast clubs to every primary school, and investing in early years education with thousands of new nursery places. The party is ending tax breaks for private schools to fund improvements in state education and ensure every child has the chance to thrive.