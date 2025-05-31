Milestone reached for new £115m St Albans retirement development ‘The Oakleigh’

The Oakleigh, a £115 million (GDV) purpose-built integrated retirement community (IRC) located off Birchwood Drive in St Albans, conceived, developed and to be operated by Elysian Residences, has reached an important milestone with the ‘topping out’ of the final buildings.

The landmark was celebrated at a recent ceremony, which saw Elysian Residences’ Project Director Sean Boshell, Morrisroe Group CEO Brain Morrisroe, Kingscote Construction Managing Director Andy Beckett, and Octopus Capital’s Senior Development Manager Jo Cawdell trowelling concrete ready to set the final structural slab.

The Oakleigh has been funded by Senior Living Investment Partners (“SLIP”), a partnership between Pension Insurance Corporation plc (“PIC”), a specialist insurer of defined benefit pension schemes, and specialist real estate lender and investor Octopus Capital, via its joint venture with Elysian Residences.

Designed by award-winning architectural practice ColladoCollins, the masterplan has been landscape and heritage led, with the groups of buildings arranged around a series of distinctive green spaces, linking the buildings physically and visually to each other and the wider context. The plan has also helped to retain views to and from neighbouring Burston Manor, which dates from the 10th century.

Teams From Elysian Residences, Kingscote Construction, Morrisroe Group and Octopus at the 'Topping Out' of The Oakleigh, St Albans.

The Oakleigh is approached via Birchwood Drive, off the North Orbital Road (A405), where changes to the junction will ease vehicle access to both Burston Garden Centre and the new development. Set in just under 13 acres of land between Burston Manor and How Wood, The Oakleigh will deliver 124 new homes, comprising 44 two- and three-bedroom cottages and 80 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

A village green, with ornamental pond, provides both visual and community focus, while the wider scheme also includes a clubhouse and amenities such as a gym, event space, consultation facilities and garden allotments for homeowners’ use, alongside a restaurant that will also be open to the wider community.

The architecture of the cottages and buildings at The Oakleigh taps into the wealth of historical inspiration found locally in and around the cathedral city of St Albans. Classic brickwork in varying shades of red, elegant chimneys, feature gables, windows breaking eaves, vertical tile hanging, and timber cladding all influence the visual language of The Oakleigh and provide continuity.

The new development provides walking routes within its grounds and gardens, encouraging exercise for physical and mental wellbeing, in addition to pedestrian connectivity with neighbouring woodland and How Wood, where a ‘parade’ of shops offers an independent butcher’s, (Bok & Rose), florist, dispensing pharmacy, small supermarket, and a branch of Hertfordshire’s leading independent bakers, Simmons. The historic Burston Lane will also be reinstated, off Birchwood Drive, forming the main avenue at The Oakleighand intersecting with the new Hornbeam Lane.

Cottages and park at The Oakleigh, StAlbans.ElysianResidences

Gavin Stein, Chief Executive Officer at Elysian Residences, commented: “We are thrilled to reach this significant milestone with the topping out of The Oakleigh retirement village in St Albans. This development is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional living environments in the retirement sector combining stunning design, high-end amenities, and a vibrant community. The Oakleigh represents the very best of modern retirement living, offering a truly unlimited lifestyle in a unique and enriching setting. We look forward to welcoming those who will live within this exceptional new village and to offering the very best hospitality, support and community life.”

Andy Beckett, Managing Director, Kingscote Construction Ltd, says: “We are proud to celebrate the topping out of The Oakleigh retirement village, the result of the dedication and expertise of our construction team. This milestone marks an important step towards completing this wonderful new village, designed to provide a truly exceptional quality of life and environment. Working alongside Elysian Residences, we are once more bringing their inspiring vision of later living to life.”

Combining exceptional services and hospitality, with homeowner amenities, The Oakleigh will offer a 24-hour onsite front of house team, a professionally curated library, media room designed for lectures, musical performances and entertainment, restaurant and bar, gym and tailored care and support services available as required.

The distinctive, beautifully designed cottages and apartments range in size from 780 sq ft (72.4 sq m) to 1,410 sq ft (130.9 sq m) and are rich in character and style. Cottages offer off-street parking and private gardens, while apartments, many with private balcony, are located in three interlinked buildings, the largest of which also contains the restaurant, gym, library, art room and conservatory.

Sean Boshell, Andy Beckett, Brian Morrisroe, and Jo Cawdell at The Oakleigh, St Albans

The formal consumer launch will take place later this month (June), when Elysian Residences reveal a new experience and hospitality space, in central St Albans, that will allow potential buyers and the wider community to discover in more detail Hertfordshire’s finest retirement development.

Cottages and apartments at The Oakleigh start from £510, 000 (other fees may apply). For more information or to register your interest in the first release please contact Elysian Residences on T: 01727 532662 or visit: https://elysianresidences.com/our-residences/the-oakleigh-st-albans/register-your-interest/