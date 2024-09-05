Lottery award for local allotment association

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kings Langley Allotments and Gardens Association (KLAGA) have been awarded £16,730 by the Lotteries Community Fund towards a Raised Bed project at their Sunderlands Yard site in Kings Langley.

The successful project, which was titled A Flood Too Far, has been led by their Acting Chair, Chris Pichon, who came up with the project to help members who have been severely affected by regular flooding at their four acre allotment site off Church Lane, Kings Langley.

Chris said "As Acting Chair, I felt a responsibility to boost members morale because they've been struggling with constant flooding due to the rapid rise in the water table." Their site at Sunderlands Yard is situated between the River Gade and the Grand Union Canal, which in recent years has seen increased flooding caused from excess water levels in both the canal and river. Chris added "It's a complex issue which has worsened over the past three to four years, due to changes in weather patterns, over development when rain water flows directly into the canal and river, and various Agencies failure to keep the canal and river free from debris that causes blockages at key points such as the culvert at Home Park Mill Link Road."

The Association, with the support of the Kings Langley Parish Council who own the allotment site, have been in discussion with the River and Canal Trust, the Environment Agency, Herts CC, and Dacorum BC, for several years, but progress has been slow. Chris said "The aim of the project was to improve members morale and give them something to be excited about, rather than the constant gloom they've been encountering. It won't solve the flooding problem, but it improves their productivity and I've already sensed real positivity from trying to help our members"

KLAGA Committee members celebrating their Lottery Community Fund Award

The programme will see a hundred raised beds installed across the site, and as part of their bid, KLAGA will be hosting an Open Day next year when they will be showcasing the benefits this project will bring to their allotment community.