Local teens gear up for gruelling 96-mile run to raise hospice funds

Four of us starting the end of last year’s 48-mile run—tough but worth it!

A group of seven determined 17-year-olds from Hemel Hempstead and Kings Langley are preparing to run an incredible 96 miles over four days this August to raise money for The Hospice of St Francis.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Building on last year’s success raising £10,000 for Cancer Research UK, the young runners are pushing their limits once again to support a charity with a deeply personal connection.

Jayden Davies, Louis Rumble, Kaviarasan Vijayakumar, Taylor Rose, Jackson Mills, Tom Sindall, and Harrison Wicks will run four-mile loops every four hours from a local scout hut base camp between August 6th and 10th. The challenge honours the exceptional care Jayden’s grandfather received at The Hospice of St Francis before he passed away last year. "We wanted to show how much we can do and how powerful the mind is," Jayden explains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group has been training rigorously with daily runs and careful attention to nutrition to prepare both physically and mentally. Friends and family have called the team “insane,” but the runners are motivated by the confidence and resilience they gain from the challenge. The group hopes their efforts will inspire others to believe they can achieve anything they set their minds to. Donations and updates can be found on their JustGiving page and social media @4x4x48ljkt on Instagram.