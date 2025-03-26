Local MP takes action to combat crime after hosting local event

Earlier this month, David Taylor MP hosted an event with Hertfordshire Police and the Police Federation in Grovehill. The purpose was to hear from residents, answer their questions, and then take this back to Parliament.

Mr Taylor said:

“The community deserves actions, not words. I have done my utmost to make sure that the feedback from the event has translated into real, measurable action for the community.”

The Hemel Hempstead MP listed the actions he took after the event:

David Taylor hosted a local antisocial behaviour event in Grovehill

He raised illegal motorcycle use with Dame Diana Johnson MP, the Minister of State for Crime and Policing and raised it in Parliament with a Written Question

He has submitted a formal request to the Government for more resources following discussion, with a detailed breakdown of officer numbers in the area.

He raised in Parliament the need for an investigation into the wearing of balaclavas in public spaces across Hertfordshire.

As a result of the event, Hertfordshire Police have agreed to give monthly updates on Herts Connected.

Hertfordshire police have agreed to hold surgeries, dedicated to antisocial behaviour, so that the residents of Hemel Hempstead are given the opportunity to share their experiences and suggestions direct to officers.

Mr Taylor also met with the Deputy Mayor for Policing from the Mayor of London's office, to share information on county lines and inform her of the cases in Hemel.

He has put in an official request for Hemel to be a pilot area for the new Respect Order.

Mr Taylor added:

“I welcome the good news that Herts Police are now hoping to be able to fund 75 additional officers, following a commitment by the new government to invest in policing. Herts police have said that this will make a noticeable difference, with increased police presence and in their ability to tackle crime.”

Mr Taylor has confirmed he is planning more events in various parts of the constituency in the future.