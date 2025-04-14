Local leisure centres offer free access for Parkinson’s community in St Albans and Harpenden

Batchwood Sports Centre is one of Everyone Active sites offering free memberships to those living with Parkinson's

People living with Parkinson's across St Albans and Harpenden can access free gym and swimming facilities as part of a community support initiative that has already helped nearly 200 local residents.

Everyone Active, which manages local leisure facilities in partnership with St Albans City and District Council, has offered free memberships for people living with Parkinson's for four years.

The membership, co-designed by Parkinson's UK, allows those diagnosed with Parkinson's to use gym and swimming facilities at no cost.

Importantly, up to three carers per person can also receive free access to provide support during exercise sessions.

Currently, 179 people across St Albans and Harpenden benefit from the scheme, with numbers increasing in recent years, reflecting the global rise in Parkinson’s cases.

Parkinson’s is the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world, affecting around 153,000 people in the UK. It presents more than 40 symptoms, including tremors, muscle stiffness, and anxiety, and there is currently no cure. However, staying active can play a crucial role in managing symptoms and improving overall well-being.

Research shows that activities such as swimming, walking and dance can help with mobility, balance and mental health.

Steve Cox, Everyone Active’s Area Contract Manager, added: “We are incredibly proud to support people living with Parkinson’s and their carers through our free membership scheme.

“Staying active can make a real difference in managing symptoms and improving overall wellbeing, and our leisure centres provide a welcoming and supportive environment for everyone. We encourage anyone affected by Parkinson’s to come along to meet our friendly team, and see how we can help them stay active and connected.”

Anna Castiaux, Physical Activity Programme Lead at Parkinson's UK, said: "Being active can be one of the best ways for people to live well with Parkinson's and it's great to see that Everyone Active and our local group in St Albans will be supporting more people to try new activities.

"Everyone Active continues to offer free memberships for people living with Parkinson's and their carers, and it's fantastic that more people across St Albans will have an opportunity to get active in April."

For more information, visit: www.everyoneactive.com/promotion/parkinsons.

Anyone with underlying health conditions should consult their GP before starting a new activity.