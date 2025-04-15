Local infant school wins The Marlowes Shopping Centre’s Easter egg competition
The competition, running on Facebook, asked entrants to nominate a local class that they believe deserves the chance to win 35 Easter eggs for the students and teachers ahead of Easter weekend, for a great start to the school holidays.
The competition was won thanks to a local parent who nominated her child’s class, much to delight of the teacher and pupils!
Mrs Taylor and Mrs Slater of Hobbletts Manor Infant School visited The Marlowes to collect the huge stack of eggs, which were presented by Operations Manager Clare Benton from The Marlowes Shopping Centre before being distributed to the excited class.
Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented: “We are thrilled announce that Honey Bees reception class of Hobbletts Manor Infant School are the winners of our Easter eggs competition! Thank you to everyone who nominated classes, we are pleased to be spreading the Easter joy to this local school and hope that the pupils enjoy their tasty eggs this Easter!”
For further details on events at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, visit: themarlowes.co.uk/events