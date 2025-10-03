Local heroes needed: Become a Digital Champion and bridge the digital divide

In an increasingly digital world, many individuals in our community are facing “digital Poverty” along with “digital exclusion”. This struggle means they are often unable to reach out to loved ones, make important appointments, or access essential benefits online. The Staying Connected project is dedicated to tackling these vital issues by empowering individuals with the tools and skills they need to navigate the online world.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project provides access to equipment, connectivity, and, crucially, hands-on support through its dedicated team of Digital Champions. These heroes help people who are new to technology, or those who need support, to use devices like computers, tablets, and smartphones effectively.

The impact of this work is profound. Take the story of Mary: living alone since her husband passed away, she had become increasingly isolated and was a stranger to modern communication technology. Mary was referred to Staying Connected by one of her sons. She began with a donated tablet and received one-to-one training from Hannah, one of our wonderful volunteer Digital Champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the course of a few months and several visits, Hannah helped Mary learn to use WhatsApp so she could video chat with distant relatives. She also learned to book appointments online and even rekindled her social life—using our Community Cars service to meet friends for something as simple, yet life-changing, as going out for a coffee.

Hannah, sitting on a sofa beside Mary, an 86-year-old woman. Hannah is gently showing Mary how to use a tablet.

We are seeking more volunteer Digital Champions to help transform lives like Mary's.

How the Staying Connected Project Works

The Staying Connected project has three elements:

Donating Equipment – if you have any unwanted tech lying around, please donate them to us. The equipment will be securely wiped and given to someone who needs it. You can drop them into our offices at 48 High Street, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 3AF or into the Volunteer Centre Roundhouse in the Marlowes. Don’t forget to leave your details so that we know who has kindly donated the equipment and can send you the certificate that the equipment has been securely wiped.

Becoming a Digital Champion – Digital Champions to support people who want to find out more about using digital technology (computers, tablets and smartphones) and the internet. These superheroes will help people who are new to technology, or those who need some support, to use their devices effectively. Pop into the Volunteer Centre Roundhouse in the Marlowes to find out more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referring Beneficiaries – email [email protected] to ask for a referral form.

Telephone 01442 253935 to ask about any of the above.

https://www.communityactiondacorum.org/services/staying-connected/